Life DIARY OF A DEMENTED HOME WORKER: Olympians inspired me to make PBs of my own August 8th, 2021 6:25 PM By Emma Connolly

Beach yoga, paddleboarding and hosting a sophisticated (but very fun) garden supper were all on my summer list of ‘things to do.’ I reckon I can still pull it out of the bag though (in case of any confusion, that isn’t me in the yoga shot!)