Clonakilty women ready to start a food revolution for children

TWO Clonakilty mums are driving an initiative for schools, businesses, sports clubs and other groups to stop routinely handing out sweets to kids, and to create a healthier food environment for them.

Gillian Hegarty, former head chef in Ballymaloe House, and Melissa Byrne, registered dietitian, have launched The Little Food Revolution and they hope it will be a template for other communities to follow.

They were motivated to launch the campaign, endorsed by Darina Allen, because they were so concerned by the volume of high sugar, high fat, ultra-processed foods that their children were exposed to in schools, after school activities, sports clubs etc.

‘The food environment at the moment is flooded with ultra-processed confectionery and snack items,’ said Gillian.

‘It has become an accepted and expected norm in society that children will be given some food of this nature, no matter what the activity. Our children receive these items by well-intentioned adults across multiple settings including sporting and after school activities, schools, preschools and afterschool care, parties, local shops and businesses, but what people don’t realise is the sheer volume they are getting which is potentially causing a problem to their health.’

‘Parents even feel that they can’t treat their kids themselves because they are getting so much elsewhere,’ she added.

Melissa stressed that it’s not a ‘people problem, but an environmental one’.

‘The food environment is unrecognisable compared to even 10 years ago. We want to restore balance and ensure our children aren’t bombarded with less healthy food choices at every turn. We know that we don’t live in a bubble and this isn’t about taking away treats, but I see the consequences of poor nutrition on kids’ food-related health every day in terms of micronutrient deficiencies and inappropriate growth.’

As part of their Food Revolution, which will be launched by Darina Allen on January 31st in the Clonakilty Distillery, Gillian and Melissa are supporting individuals and groups with the tools to make changes.

‘The initial feedback has been really positive and most people seem relieved that sweets won’t be something they’ll have to even consider. Swaps to mark occasions and milestones being made already include keyrings and stickers,’ said Gillian.

‘Some schools have sent a note to parents asking them to work together and celebrate occasions in other ways than confectionery etc, for example at birthdays to sing a birthday song or make a class card.’

Pre-school and primary level is the ideal time for change to happen, pointed out Gillian, who has vast experience working, not just at Ballymaloe, but also the River Cafe in London.

‘Children are so adaptable and will influence their parents in turn. I do cookery workshops in the Gaelscoil in Clonakilty where my daughters go to school,’ she said.

‘I have started a project with Voice Ireland teaching kids tasty ways of using up left overs and getting them excited about cooking and packing their own lunchboxes. I believe if they have some control, they are more likely to eat what is in their lunchboxes every day and they become more aware about where their food comes from and have a greater appreciation for farmers, growers etc. We can all contribute to this community effort; everyone has a role to play. If we start the conversation with family and friends, make changes where we can, there will be better health for all children.’

The hope is to achieve a societal shift in Clonakilty which could be a blueprint for others, marking another first for the town which was the country’s first Fairtrade town, and first Autism Friendly town.

Businesses and organisations supporting the campaign will get a sticker designed by Gillian’s daughter.

‘We can’t do this alone, we have to do it together so no child is left behind or no one feels like the odd one out, and healthier choices become the societal norm,’ concluded Melissa.