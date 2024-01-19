Clonakilty woman’s sari ‘star’ is for Bangladeshi women

A CHARITY supporter from West Cork hung a star made of sari fabric on her Christmas tree this festive season to raise awareness and help young women overcome extreme poverty in Bangladesh.

Grace Kingston, who is a native of Clonakilty but is now living in Bandon, said the homemade ‘sari-star’ is representative of some of the products made by entrepreneurial young women in Bangladesh.

Such enterprises are supported by Christian Aid, and its local partner, to boost both the income and social status of the women.

Grace, who attends Clonakilty Methodist Church, supports Christian Aid with her donations and by taking part in the charity’s annual Sheep’s Head Hike sponsored walking event In Bangladesh, Christian Aid’s project focuses on Kurigram, a region in the north of the country beset by devastating annual flooding as well as high levels of extreme poverty and child marriage.

People in Kurigram rely on farming to survive but are being pushed further into poverty by the impact of the climate crisis as higher global temperatures bring heavier monsoon rains.

One of the young women supported by Christian Aid and its local partner is 21-year-old Kakoli Khatun who is reviving the centuries- old Bengali art of nakshi kantha, making embroidered quilts from old saris, and selling them online.

Christian Aid Ireland chief executive Rosamond Bennett thanked Grace for raising awareness of the charity’s life-changing work in Bangladesh.

‘This project shows that young women have the power to break the cycle of poverty and early marriage, if only they have the chance,’ said Rosamond.