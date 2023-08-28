Clonakilty cinema among Cork cinemas offering €4 tickets

THE Clonakilty Park Cinema is one of a number of cinemas across Cork that will be offering €4 tickets for showings on September 2nd as part of National Cinema Day 2023.

The initiative is set to be a popular one, following last year's success which saw over 200,000 admissions on that single day, which made it the biggest cinema-going day of last year.

Tickets can be purchased through the websites of participating cinemas, and at the box office.

Tickets are likely to sell quickly, with a host of €4 tickets set to go on sale on The Clonakilty Park Cinema's website later today.

Some of the movies showing include Irish titles such as Ballywalter, starring Patrick Kielty, which will have special previews on the day, along with Tarrac which will also have special previews on September 2nd. Irish comedy Apocalypse Clown opens in cinemas on the weekend of National Cinema Day, while popular international titles will also continue to screen on the day, including The Equalizer 3; The Blackening; Passages; Barbie; Oppenheimer; The Meg 2: The Trench; Theater Camp; Gran Turismo; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem; Blue Beetle; Strays and Haunted Mansion.

Approximately 99% of cinemas in Ireland will participate in the initiative, including: Arc Cinemas; Carrick Cineplex; Century Cinemas; Cineworld; Eclipse Cinemas; Eye Cinema; Gate Cinemas; IFI Cinemas; IMC Cinemas; Light House Cinema; Movies@ Cinemas; Odeon Cinemas; Omniplex Cinemas; Pálás Cinema; Reel Cinemas; Vue Cinemas.

According to the The International Union of Cinemas, Ireland boasts one of the highest cinema attendances per capita in Europe.

Ireland also has the highest screen density per capita of any European country, with an average of one cinema screen per 10,000 people.

This follows the recent news that Barbie became the highest-grossing film in Irish cinema history, showcasing the public's love for heading to the pictures.