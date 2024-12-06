Christmas survival guide

IT'S supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but sometimes the hassle of organising the perfect Christmas can take the joy out of it. Here are some of our top tips to ditch the stress and have a very merry Christmas.

BY PAULA BURNS

Get Organised

The Christmas season starts earlier every year. Once the summer is over the shops and the internet are already on the Christmas train. Instead of letting it annoy you, why not take advantage of it?

The sooner you can tick things off your shopping list the more time you will have to sit back and enjoy the festivities.

When it comes to the food shop you can start early by picking up little extras like boxes of chocolates, tins of biscuits, bottles of wine and nibbly bits.

They may not seem big, but by spreading the cost over a number of weeks, you shouldn’t notice too much of a dent in your wallet.

This doesn’t only apply to the food shop. The earlier you start your present shopping the sooner you can tick it off the list.

Again you can spread this over the weeks coming up to Christmas.

If you have shopping to do for the kids, pick a date with your partner and stick to it to get the main bits.

Again the earlier the better. When it comes to Christmas itself, have a clear plan for the three major days and let everyone know in advance what it is.

For example, will you be going out for drinks on Christmas Eve, what time dinner is set for on Christmas Day etc?

Having a plan that everyone is happy with will take away any undue stress.

Set A Budget

The expense of Christmas can be the biggest stress for people over the festive period.

From social events to presents to food and clothes, the cost can build up.

Set a budget early and stick to it. Break it up into categories such as social, food, presents and clothes.

Do this for the months leading up to Christmas.

Decide where every penny of your wages for those months will go. This will help you to avoid any impulse purchases.

Social Media Break

In the modern world were are constantly being bombarded with images of perfection, from social media to TV to magazines.

This can feel heightened at Christmas and it doesn’t matter how old you are, sometimes it’s hard to remember that nobody is perfect.

It’s also important to remember that social media is not real. People only post snippets of the good stuff, so in reality, there isn’t anything to actually live up to.

Try to take a social media break for a couple of days and enjoy being in the moment with your loved ones.

Keep Your Routine

While you might be running around like a blue-bummed fly, keeping to some sort of routine will help keep you sane.

Christmas is important, but try not to let it take over your life.

If you go to a fitness class twice a week or you usually meet up with a friend for a walk, stick to it.

We all know exercise is good for the brain, as is having a chat with friends, so these routines are important during times of stress.

You may not even realise how tightly wound you were until hit the gym floor or have a good rant over coffee.

Tire Out Your Pets

While we love our pets, having an over-enthusiastic dog jumping all over your guests and hovering around the food is not ideal.

You can ace two stress-reducing methods in one here by getting them out for a big walk before the festivities begin.

It will tire them out, while you can take the opportunity to get out into the fresh air yourself also.

It will be good for the mind and allow you to turn your focus to something else for a while.

It’s also good to maybe ask Santa for a good chew toy (no squeakers please!) for during the day so your pooch can be entertained and happy without bothering you or your guests.

Avoid Family Conflicts

The pressure of having the perfect Christmas can put stress on even the happiest of families. Unfortunately, it’s not always like a Hallmark movie.

Not all families get on and this shouldn’t be forgotten just because it’s Christmas.

Forcing people who are at loggerheads with each other to celebrate festive joy is a recipe for disaster. If the organising of family gatherings falls to you, it’s best to try and avoid any conflicts.

Before organising anything try to talk to those who don’t get on separately.

See how they feel about being together for a gathering. If there’s a hint that conflict is on the cards it’s best to avoid it.

If you can have separate gatherings, maybe one on Christmas Eve and another on St. Stephen’s Day, then this is probably best.