Christmas puddings prove a classic hit for Bandon’s Niamh

A BANDON woman who pivoted from event production to Christmas puddings is moving full steam ahead with her new career.

Niamh Cosgrove, originally from Old Chapel, and now living in Carrigaline, and her daughter Sadhbh are the dynamic duo behind the ‘Alternative Christmas Pudding’ company.

Only in its official second year, the start-up already has a prestigious bronze Blas na hÉireann award to its name.

The mum and daughter also won small producer of the year at this year’s Irish Quality Food and Drink awards which means they will be part of the Dunnes Stores Simply Better range next year.

And even though they’re currently up to their elbows in pudding orders, working from their kitchen in Carrigaline, they’re already planning to expand the range with Easter Eggs, in response to huge demand.

Niamh enjoyed a successful career in event production, however when she became visually impaired, losing the sight in one eye overnight in 2013, she had no option but to give that up.

At the time she was in her early 40s and while at home with her new-born Delilah (now 11) she started to think about her other options.

Not working was never going to work for her, and it was a recipe from her beloved late mother-in-law Su that paved the way for her future success.

‘Su had given me her recipe for an alternative Christmas pudding, made from chocolate biscuit cake.

‘It was always a big hit when I made it for friends, so to occupy myself I decided to make some to sell at the Christmas market in the Unitarian church. They sold well but I forgot about it until the following year when I did it again. In the meantime I also got my home kitchen approved by the HSE, but at that stage the puddings were still just making pocket money for me,’ said Niamh.

She proudly credits Sadhbh (26) for taking the business to where it is today.

‘She really saw its potential. During the pandemic she took it online and came on board full time. She’s now part of the New Frontiers entrepreneur development programme in MTU and is responsible to taking us where are now,” she said.

The product range comprises five handmade pudding look-a-likes: Brandy and Cinnamon, Irish Cream Liqueur and Arancello and Cardamon, along with a new gluten free and vegan option, which they worked really hard on all summer to perfect.

Sustainability is very important across everything they do, and all their chocolate is sustainably sourced.

‘Our puddings are all moulded in reuseable plastic pudding bowls, meaning we have saved thousands of single use plastic bowls from being made and ending up recycled or in landfill. We also reuse any plastic that comes to us – for example biscuit crumb containers are reused to soak fruit and for measuring ingredients.

‘We look after them and use them for as long as we can and then find them another use if possible such as herb planters,’ said Sadhbh.

Work life balance is also important to the mum and daughter.

‘We make sure our shift hours (10-2pm and 3-7pm) work for part time employees, people who would otherwise be excluded from the work force, including mothers’ said Niamh, who admitted that while it can be hard to switch off from the business, they make a conscious effort to carve out ‘work free’ time with each other.

After making thousands of puddings this year, Niamh and Sadhbh will be straight back into work in January, scaling up operations to cater for Dunnes Stores and their new Easter Eggs.

Su, from Surrey in the UK, passed away a few years ago, but Niamh said she’d be beyond proud of what they’ve achieved.

‘She would be thrilled, and her spirit helps to spur us on!’