Ceoltóirí Chualann will be celebrated in new book

A NEW book focusing on the musical journey of Ceoltóirí Chualann will be launched later this month.

Ceoltóirí Chualann: The Band that Changed the Course of Irish Music is fully illustrated with band photos, record covers, 400 musical arrangements and original handwritten scores and is a comprehensive account of the legendary Irish folk music ensemble, Ceoltóirí Chualann. The book is authored by Peadar Ó Riada from Ballyvourney, a composer and musician of note in his own right and the son of the late great Seán Ó Riada.

As part of Mercier Press’ 80th anniversary, the launch of Ceoltóirí Chualann: The Band that Changed the Course of Irish Music will be held at the Cork World Book Fest on Friday April 26th at 6.30pm at Cork City Library. Martin Hayes, who is also the curator of the Masters of Traditioan festival in Bantry, will perform the launch, which will feature musical performances.

‘This is the extraordinary story of a musical vision that changed the trajectory of traditional Irish music. A seminal work that belongs on every music lover’s shelf,’ said Martin. Admission to the launch event is free.

The book draws extensively from the records of Éamon de Buitléar, Michael Tubridy, and Peadar’s own family archives. The narrative is enriched by personal anecdotes and insights, particularly from Ballylickey’s Seán Ó Sé, who played a vital role in shaping the account.

The book chronicles the ensemble’s journey, highlighting their unique blend of knowledge, innovation, and courage.

It examines the complexities of their musical arrangements, and highlights the intricate and innovative arrangements crafted by the visionary Ó Riada, showcasing the ensemble’s ability to blend traditional Irish music with complex orchestration.

This story unfolds against the backdrop of a transforming Ireland, where traditional music, once marginalised, began to find new expression and appreciation amid modernising forces like electrification and television.

This book not only chronicles Ceoltóirí Chualann’s thriving journey in the 1960s but also highlights the indelible mark they left on Irish music.

The book is published by Mercier Press, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary.