Castlehaven History Society makes plans for a busy year

FOLLOWING its final meeting of 2019 at Mary Anne’s gallery, the recently-founded Castlehaven History Society is putting plans made for the next five years into action.

These plans are not set in stone and members will be able to relegate and promote ideas, depending on progress. Chairperson Vincent O’Neill stated that, in December of 2020, the society will be launching its first historical book, dealing with the social history of the parish; parishioners and other local interested parties can make submissions for inclusion.

Also among its ongoing projects are a walking map of the parish, the provision of a museum, collection of stories from anyone willing to pass on their experiences and the widening of historical talks and walks to include all aspects of parish life, both past and present. These can be recorded verbally and written up at a later date, or recorded in video or voice recorded form.

The society has also secured the domain name www.castlehavenhistory.ie and Facebook page @Castlehavenhistorysociety and email [email protected] These will be activated shortly to showcase the ongoing work of the society.

February’s meeting will have a historical talk and some discussion, while in May it is hoped to embark on a bus tour to some location to be decided. The committee would love to do a comprehensive history of the local primary schools, to include photos and stories of past classes with a large input from the school population both past and present. More on this at a later date.

A copy of the Society’s five-year plan will be available shortly. In the meantime, any queries and questions can be sent to [email protected] gmail.com or to any member; membership costs just €10 for this calendar year, available at the shop in Castletownshend. The committee expressed gratitude to Trish and Fergus O’Mahony of Mary Anne’s for the lovely venue and tasty

refreshments. Contributions to the journal will be taken from January with a few terms and conditions regarding length and content. More details from Vincent O’Neill or committee members.

Officers of Castlehaven History Society are president Robert Salter Townshend, chairperson Vincent O’Neill, vice chairperson Colette O Sullivan, secretary Anne O’Mahony, assistant secretary Paul McCarthy, treasurer Batt Maguire and PRO Vincent O’Neill.

Committee: Sean O’Mahony, Christy O’Neill, Brid Young, Jerome Geaney, John Collins, Julianna Minihane, Anne Daly, Dan Buckley, Freda Salter Townshend, Gerard Murphy, Paul O’Driscoll and Sheila Reid Smith.

The logo for the society was created by well known cartoonist, Tom Halliday, who resides in the parish. Featuring a castle with a flowing wave and the traditional blue and white colouring, it brings together the history of former times as well as the influence of the sea on the community.

The mission statement is written in Gaelic, as follows: ‘Níl aon rud nua sa domhain seachas an stair nach bhfuil ar eolas again.’ The English meaning is ‘There’s nothing new in the world except the history we have forgotten.’

