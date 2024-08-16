Cape Clear hosts second LGBTQ+ Gaeilge Pride festival

FOR the second year in a row, the small West Cork island of Cléire (Cape Clear) will be hosting its Gaeilge-focused LGBTQ+ Pride festival, Bród Cléire.

Following its successful launch last year, it returns on Friday 16th August and Saturday 17th.

‘Bród Cléire is focused on the Irish language, while celebrating all things LGBTQ+, and all done in the beautiful scenery of Cléire,’ said Ruairí Ó Donnabháin, artist and Irish language planning officer at Cape Clear Co-operative.

‘Cléire has such an important heritage as a Gaeltacht, that is imprinted on every part of the island, and with Bród Cléire, we wanted to add another part to this long, storied history,’ he added.

The festivities begin at 5pm on Friday, with Cape Clear Ferries bringing visitors to the Fastnet Rock lighthouse from North Harbour, to take in the stunning views of the iconic lighthouse and Roaringwater Bay, all in the company of DJs.

Back at the North Harbour, there will be a cabaret night held at Cotter’s from 9pm, where poetry, song and music will take place.

On Saturday, while visitors will have the day to explore Cléire, at 8pm there will be a screening of the as Gaeilge play (with English subtitles), Grindr, Saghdar agus Cher at Coláiste Pobail Chléire, Crathach Thiar on the South Road.

The hour-long play is an energetic, urgent and exciting journey that explores the complexities, possibilities and dangers of being young and LGBTQ+ in contemporary Ireland.

To close out Bród Cléire, at Cotter’s from 10.30pm, a céilí will take place, followed by The Craic Mechanics who will have everyone on their feet dancing to their favourite cheesy pop songs for their Sing Along Social.