Buzz of excitement for beekeeping event

BEEKEEPING organisations in West Cork will hold their annual beekeeping event on Sunday March 24th at Cox’s Hall, Sackville Street, Dunmanway.

The event, which is hosted by the Carbery Beekeepers Association, South West Cork Beekeepers Association and the West Cork Beekeepers Association is open to all beekeepers, those interested in taking up beekeeping and anyone concerned with protecting the environment.

Barry Hanley, secretary of the West Cork Beekeepers’ Association said they are delighted to welcome two key speakers to the event, Dr Mary Montaut who will speak on ‘Bees and Plants – the Best of Friends’, and Dr Eamon McGee will speak on ‘Well managed bees produce supers of their golden elixir.’

Leading beekeeping suppliers, MacEoin Honey and Donegal Bees will also be in attendance and Barry said the event is open to everyone.

‘Whether you are a beekeeper or are thinking of becoming a beekeeper, or have an interest in the environment. We do recommend that anyone thinking of getting in to beekeeping does undertake training, and join their local beekeeping organisation who will provide a mentoring service for newcomers and help them get established,’ said Barry.

The beekeeping organisations organising the event are all affiliated with the national body, the Irish Beekeepers Association (IBA) made up from local affiliate associations and provides courses and insurance cover for members.

Barry encouraged all those with an interest in beekeeping to attend the Dunmanway event.

‘At the core of the event is knowledge sharing in an informal space, and practical advice,’ he said, and outlined how bees, in common with all insects, are under severe pressure.

‘On the one hand that is due to the loss of pollinator-friendly flowers in meadows and grazing pasture, which have become monocultures of Italian Rye instead of species rich grassland. Dr Mary Montaut will address that in her talk to us at Cox’s Hall. Thankfully there is a move to address that habitat loss under the current Common Agricultural Policy.’

The talks start at 2pm with doors open for sales from beekeeping suppliers from noon.

Admission is €8 and there will also be a raffle for beekeeping related prizes.