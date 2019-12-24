Brow-raising Bantry sisters

Things are looking up in West Cork as the country’s top brow artists, Lorna and Liz Farrelly, announce the opening of their new training academy in their home town of Bantry where they’ll offer a range of courses, as well holding clinics for the public to avail of the latest eyebrow technologies

--

TWO Bantry sisters who have been raising brows in the world of beauty in Dublin for the past decade are on their way back to West Cork.

Lorna and Liz Farrelly set up industry sensation 'The Brow Artist' in Ranelagh over a decade ago, and are now expanding into the world of education.

They are bringing their unrivalled expertise and knowledge home to West Cork and offering an extensive range of brow and beauty-related courses in 2020 in the town’s Powder Room.

They’ll also be running monthly clinics where the general public can avail of their award-winning brow and lash techniques which have won them numerous awards and a raft of celebrity clients.

Having both studied in Dublin, Liz (31) and Lorna (39) always had strong connections to that part of the country.

Lorna studied special effects and make-up design in IADT Dun Laoghaire and Liz obtained a masters in English literature from Trinity College Dublin, so setting up a business in Dublin was a natural next step.

They began working in a salon in Donnybrook and eventually settled in a beautiful Georgian building in Ranelagh.

Their premises was redecorated and fitted out by their father, Pete Farrelly, who ran Pete’s Steakhouse in Bantry centre for 25 years.

But why brows, we ask?

Lorna says: ‘Brows have a huge impact on the overall appearance and the confidence of a person. I think everyone can appreciate a good (or bad!) brow when they see one. Due to age, illness or simply over-plucking, a huge amount of people are unhappy with the appearance of their brows. There are so many treatment options available nowadays, from micropigmentation to tinting to lamination. Whatever the issue, there is a solution.’

And the sisters feel Irish women are getting better when it comes to looking after their brows, too: ‘They used to be just an afterthought and were never appreciated as a feature by themselves. Women are willing to go to extraordinary lengths to get the brow of their dreams nowadays and rightly so. The brow are probably the first then you notice on a face so having them reflect your style is essential.’

Both Lorna and Liz, the company itself and members of the Brow artist team have received a multitude of nominations and awards in both the beauty and business world over the years. Along with multiple wins in the coveted Image Business of Beauty Awards each year since the business opened, Lorna and Liz have also been nominated for the prestigious Image Businesswoman of the Year Award. The sisters were also accepted into the highly esteemed Entrepreneur Experience in 2018 after being selected from thousands of other businesses in Ireland. This scheme mentors and supports Ireland's best and brightest young business people.

Celebrity clients include former Miss World Rosanna Davison, pop star Samantha Mumba, radio and TV star Jennifer Zamparelli and the Seoige sisters, along with countless others.

‘With strong family connections in the area and a commitment to both our West Cork clients and helping to educate the next generation of beauty specialists in Ireland, West Cork was always part of our long-term business plan,’ explains Lorna.

‘The Powder Room was a hub of activity in Bantry town since its opening in 2004. It is a beautiful open-plan studio space and will provide the perfect environment for education,’ she said.

‘We are starting off with brow lamination, brow henna and dermaplaning this winter. but will be expanding to a full curriculum in 2020.’

• Follow the girls on social media for more.

YOUR TOP THREE TIPS FOR GREAT BROWS

• Stay away from the magnified mirror!

If you need a magnified mirror to see the hairs, you can be sure that no one else can see them. Less is more nowadays. Fuller brows with a softer colour is more on-trend and also a lot more fool-proof to do yourself. Use Revitalash or a regrowth serum. This is an essential investment for anyone hoping to have lush brows and lashes. The results are truly miraculous once used every day.

• Biggest brow pitfalls you see people making?

Over-plucking has almost become a thing of the past, luckily. In fact, overdrawing brows or wearing them too bushy has become more of an issue at the moment. A bold brow does not suit everyone, unfortunately. And oftentimes a slimmer and more elegant shape is far more flattering.

• Brow trends for 2020:

Brow lamination is the hottest new trend for next year. This is a chemical straightening treatment that tames unruly and awkwardly growing hairs, producing a beautifully glossy, lifted brow. This gives soft definition and means you can just brush them and go every morning. Brow Lamination is €60 and includes tint and shape.