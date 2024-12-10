Beara retreat centre’s famous cat Roxy dies

ANYONE who has visited the Dzogchen Beara retreat centre, or café, in recent years would have been familiar with Roxy the cat.

The beloved friendly feline was a firm favourite with everyone and would often be seen travelling the path on someone’s shoulder or sneaking in a window to snuggle up in the warmth of the shrine room.

Roxy was a constant presence at the centre over the years so everyone who lives and works at Dzogchen Beara are sad to report that he has passed away. He died in the comfort of one of the community’s accommodation.

Indeed, such was the level of care and attention that Roxy received that Khenchen Rinpoche, a spiritual teacher who was visiting the retreat centre at the time, even stopped by and gave the feline a blessing.

All animals are regarded by Buddhists as sentient beings, and therefore should not be harmed and are worthy of respect.

But as a pet, and indeed a presence, Roxy was loved.