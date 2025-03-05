Beara peninsula roads are earmarked for improvement

A NUMBER of roads on the Beara peninsula have been included in upcoming restoration programmes, it was confirmed at the recent meeting of Cork County Council’s West Cork Municipal District, including sections of the main R-575.

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

The issue was raised by Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) in a motion he submitted that asked: ‘That this Council would include a number of stretches of road for line painting ie the R-575 between Allihies and Urhan, the top of Coolieragh on the R-575 Glengarriff to Castletownbere road.’

Responding to the motion, Council engineer Kevin Lynch said: ‘That section of the R-575 from Allihies village to the top of the hill at Reentrisk, over approximately 4.9kms, is to be included in the 2025 restoration maintenance programme. Subject to sufficient funding, road markings on this section of the R-575 shall be installed, and a tender for same was generated on January 17, 2025.

‘The section of the R-572 from the junction of the L-95723-1 at Loughavaul to the top of the hill at Coolieragh shall be included in the three-year restoration improvement programme. The section of the R-572 from the junction of the L-95723-1 at Loughavaul to the junction of the L-4926-54 at Tracashel will be in the 2025 restoration improvement programme, with tenders currently being generated.

‘From Tracashel to Coolieragh will be included in the 2026 and 2027 programmes. Road markings will be included in the programmes, so road markings as requested will not be carried out in advance.’