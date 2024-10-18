Beara features on festival documentary

A DOCUMENTARY about a remote valley in the Beara Peninsula by a West Cork filmmaker will be screened on Friday, October 18th at this year’s Kerry International Film Festival.

The screening takes place in Cinema Killarney at 7 pm and is part of the packed festival which runs from Thursday, October 17th to Sunday, October 20th.

Gleann is an experimental documentary centred around a valley in the rural west of Ireland. Indeed The Southern Star is even mentioned in the opening scene!

As the seasons turn we hear tales of love, loss and life from the inhabitants of a close-knit community living in the valley.

From farmers to musicians, children to nonagenarians we accompany a year in the life of a people and place.

Gleann was directed by Jesse Gilbert, who grew up in the Beara Peninsula.

Jesse an award-winning filmmaker who is currently the Kerry Filmmaker in Residence, co-funded by Kerry County Council and the Arts Council of Ireland.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Jesse.

The opening film of the Kerry Film Festival is the upcoming documentary Housewife of the Year, which revisits the infamous live-televised contest which ran from 1968 to 1995, focusing on the winners and the difficult lives they lived as wives and mothers in 20th century Ireland.

Two of the documentary subjects hail from Castletownbere and Skibbereen.

• Tickets for all events can be purchased from https://kerryfilmfestival.com/