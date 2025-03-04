Barbara Bester from Carrigaline is a budding young writer

YOUNG writer Barbara Bester (11) from Carrigaline has been named a runner-up in the national Specsavers Irish Book Awards short story competition.

Barbara’s enchanting story A Dream Come True was awarded the runner-up prize which was a collection of popular Irish children’s books, including Paddy Donnelly’s The Golden Hare and Oliver Jeffers’ Where to Hide a Star.

The short story competition celebrates Specsavers’ sponsorship of the junior and senior Irish Children’s Book of the Year categories at the recent An Post Irish Book Awards 2024.

This year’s short story prompt was ‘The carnival had come to town, a buzz of colour and noise. But there was one stall, tucked away in the corner, that was different. It was completely silent, and the sign above it read ‘See Your Dreams - One Euro Only’. I knew what to do…’ and Barbara’s creative story impressed the judges, who felt she had a bright future as a budding author.

Barbara’s prize included a copy of each of the shortlisted books from the Irish Books Awards children’s category.