Bandon Concert Band hope new fundraiser strikes the right note

April 9th, 2025 2:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Members of the Bandon Concert Band Martina Lyne, Michael Holley, Leo Guedan, Anne Collins, with Mayor Joe Carroll.

A fundraiser was launched recently by the Bandon Concert Band, for a new euphonium for the musical group.

A euphonium is a brass wind instrument, which to the untrained eye looks like a tuba.

The fundraiser was announced by the county mayor Joe Carroll at a concert in March.

The concert band began its formation in April 2001 with the raffle of a VW Polo that raised €31,743 for the band (£25,000).

They then got going with the purchase of instruments in November of that year from a band that were disbanding in Kirush, Co Clare.

Officially formed in 2007, the band’s membership increased steadily, they say, after an ad appeared in the pages of The Southern Star, and today they continue to go from strength to strength.

For noting, one who masters the above-mentioned instrument is known as a euphoniumist, a euphonist, or a euphophonist.

*****

