There was such a big reaction to reader Sean Ó Ceallaigh's recent poem about the Midleton floods, that he has penned another poem for the The Southern Star - this time on his beloved Bandon.
Bandon Aboo! An Ode To My Beloved Birth Place by Seán Ó Ceallaigh
Beloved Bandon! West Cork's pride and joy
Thou treasured town of Munster too ahoy!
Yes, I was born in thee long ago
-Two years and ninety past I'd have ye know
Though soon I came in Midleton to be
My tender thoughts would often turn to thee
Our father drove us back to thee again
And once I travelled to thee on the train
Oh I used love with my young pals to play
Down by the river through thee wound its way
The river Bandon flowing through thee dear town
-which Spenser tells us many woods do crown!
Dear Town, today I love thee – always will
Then with these tender thoughts my mind doth fill
Thou art a credit to our lovely land
On thee is ever resting Favour's hand
And in the years ahead shall many know
Thy charms as 'long thy stately streets they go
And they who never in our land hath been
Shall sure return when once thy charms have seen
And I ask God that when I too shall die
And come to your Home in His Heaven High
He'll me allow in that alcove to be
Where Bandon's sons and daughters I shall see!