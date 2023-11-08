Bandon Aboo! An Ode To My Beloved Birth Place by Seán Ó Ceallaigh

Beloved Bandon! West Cork's pride and joy

Thou treasured town of Munster too ahoy!

Yes, I was born in thee long ago

-Two years and ninety past I'd have ye know

Though soon I came in Midleton to be

My tender thoughts would often turn to thee

Our father drove us back to thee again

And once I travelled to thee on the train

Oh I used love with my young pals to play

Down by the river through thee wound its way

The river Bandon flowing through thee dear town

-which Spenser tells us many woods do crown!

Dear Town, today I love thee – always will

Then with these tender thoughts my mind doth fill

Thou art a credit to our lovely land

On thee is ever resting Favour's hand

And in the years ahead shall many know

Thy charms as 'long thy stately streets they go

And they who never in our land hath been

Shall sure return when once thy charms have seen

And I ask God that when I too shall die

And come to your Home in His Heaven High

He'll me allow in that alcove to be

Where Bandon's sons and daughters I shall see!