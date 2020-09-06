Back-to-school wellness

EATING well is more important than ever for everyone this winter to keep ourselves fighting fit against the constant threat of Covid-19.

With schools reopening – and hopefully staying open - Skibbereen based nutritionist Majella O’Neill this week shares some more suggestions of nourishing meals and snacks that will help to keep blood sugar and therefore energy balanced throughout the day and avoid those energy dips.

Savoury Egg Muffins

Ingredients (makes 12)

• 1/2 cup chopped onion

• 1 cup basil leaves, coarsely chopped

• 15 cherry tomatoes

• 100g of feta cheese

• 100g of mushrooms

• 150g of spinach

• 10 eggs

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• Butter or coconut oil

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180 degrees. Grease muffin pan with butter (alternatively, use coconut oil).

2. In a large bowl, combine eggs, salt, and pepper. Whisk or beat with a hand mixer until well combined and starting to froth (approx. 2 minutes).

3. Heat coconut oil in large pan over medium heat.

4. Add onion and cook until softened (approx. 5 minutes). Add spinach and mushrooms and cook for a further 10 minutes.

5. Add to Egg mixture

6. Distribute the mixture evenly among the muffin cups,

7. Top each muffin cup with 2-3 cherry tomato halves and crumbled feta

8. Bake for 15 minutes until firm in middle

Hemp Protein Granola Bars

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups rolled oats

3/4 cup walnuts, chopped (or any other nut)

1 cup dates, chopped (or any other dried fruit)

1 cup coconut flakes

1/2 cup hemp protein powder

1/4 cup sesame seeds

2 Tbsp. poppy seeds

2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. salt

3 ripe bananas

1/4 cup sunflower oil (or coconut, olive, walnut…)

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

2 Tbsp. chia seeds

6 Tbsp. water

Method

1. Preheat oven to 350F.

2. In a small bowl, mix the chia seeds and water together. Set aside.

3. In a large bowl combine the dry ingredients.

4. In a food processor or blender, mix bananas, oil, vanilla, and maple syrup (you can also just mash everything together with a fork).

Add chia gel and pulse to mix.

Pour wet ingredients over dry ingredients and stir until well combined.

5. Spread the batter evenly into a baking pan (mine was 9” x 11”), and smooth out the top with the back of a spatula. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until edges are golden brown. Let cool completely, store in airtight container and keep in the refrigerator for longer shelf life.

You can also freeze these – take one out half an hour before you want a perfect snack!