BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

April 18th, 2021 7:10 AM

By Southern Star Team

Members of Kilmeen Drama Group, who won the All-Ireland confined drama finals with their production of ‘The Black Stranger’ in 1976 – seated from left – Rev Fr Jerry O’Dwyer, SMA, Margaret O’Regan, Breda O’Gorman, Margaret Kingston and Mary Lawlor. Middle row: Sam Kingston, John Kennedy, Charlie Daly, Michael O’Mahony and Denis McCarthy. Back: Denis O’Donovan, Tom O’Donovan, John O’Sullivan (director) and Teddy O’Sullivan.

 

