Life

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

April 17th, 2022 7:10 AM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

Photo of Bantry Fire Brigade Crew at the opening of Bantry Fire Station in 1986. From left:  T O’ Donoghue, T O’ Brien, E Skillicorn, B O’ Donoghue, M Cronin, J Coppinger, M Delaney (D/M), T Muckley, F Goggin, A Hodnett (SO), F O’ Sullivan (SSO).  (Photo: courtesy of Cork County Fire Services)

View past copies of The Southern Star  and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to  www.irishnewsarchive.com

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

***

The 24th Annual Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star of the Year Awards

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.