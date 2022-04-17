BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

Photo of Bantry Fire Brigade Crew at the opening of Bantry Fire Station in 1986. From left: T O’ Donoghue, T O’ Brien, E Skillicorn, B O’ Donoghue, M Cronin, J Coppinger, M Delaney (D/M), T Muckley, F Goggin, A Hodnett (SO), F O’ Sullivan (SSO). (Photo: courtesy of Cork County Fire Services)

