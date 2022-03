Having fun at a cabaret and dance held in the Emmet Hotel, Clonakilty on March 17th 1973. If you recognise anyone please email [email protected]

(Photo: courtesy of the Bluett Photography Archive. See clonakilty1960sphotoarchive.com)

