Final of the County Cup 1964 in Musgrave Park, Bandon: 0; Abbeyfeale: 3. Front row from left: Brendan O’Neill, Tom Phelan, Maurice Donegan, Tom Canniffe, Rex Lovell, John Doyle, Niall Coakley, Jerry Desmond. Back from left: Des Donegan, Henry Wall, Jim Good, Denis Donegan, Arthur Harvey, Sean Hayes, Mick Curran.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]