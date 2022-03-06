BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

The Kilmeen Drama Group, All Ireland Confined winners with their production of ‘The Black Stranger’ in 1976. Front left to right: Rev. Fr. Jerry O’Dwyer SMA, Margaret O’ Regan, Breda O’ Gorman, Margaret Kingston, Mary Lawlor. Second Row left to right: Sam Kingston, John Kennedy, Charlie Daly, Michael O’Mahony, Denis McCarthy. Back Row: Denis O’Donovan, Tom O’Donovan, John O’Sullivan (director) and Teddy O’Sullivan.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to

wwww.irishnewsarchive.com