BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

Ilen Rovers under 21 team in 1980 managed by Sean O’Donoghue, back row left to right: Seamus O’Driscoll, Martin O’Donovan, Michael Sheehy, Noel O’Neill, John Hegarty, Peter O’Donovan (RIP), Sean Colllins, Donal O’Brien, Fachtna Collins (Marsh) & Jerry O’Sullivan. Front row left to right: Anthony Hayes, Flor Nolan, Denis Leonard (RIP), Denis O’Donovan, Jim Collins, Michael Joe Leonard, Sean O’Driscoll & Donal O’Driscoll (RIP). Missing from the photo: Tim Collins, Joe Collins & Tom Bushe. With thanks to Skibbereen Historical Society.

