Life

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

December 12th, 2021 7:10 AM

Share this article

Ilen Rovers under 21 team in 1980 managed by Sean O’Donoghue, back row left to right: Seamus O’Driscoll, Martin O’Donovan, Michael Sheehy, Noel O’Neill, John Hegarty, Peter O’Donovan (RIP), Sean Colllins, Donal O’Brien, Fachtna Collins (Marsh) & Jerry O’Sullivan.  Front row left to right: Anthony Hayes, Flor Nolan, Denis Leonard (RIP), Denis O’Donovan, Jim Collins, Michael Joe Leonard, Sean O’Driscoll & Donal O’Driscoll (RIP). Missing from the photo: Tim Collins, Joe Collins & Tom Bushe. With thanks to Skibbereen Historical Society.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

Advertisement

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.