BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

Rathbarry’s four Kathleens

Frances Milner was in touch to identify those in last week’s photo of a sponsored walk to Rathbarry back in 1972. From left: Anne Hayes Galvin, Kathleen Sullivan, Kathleen O’Donovan, Kathleen Ryan Galvin, Kathleen Hayes. Anne Hayes and Kathleen Ryan are her sisters. Four Kathleens, four friends, and all from Rathbarry!

