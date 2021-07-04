BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

Rathbarry’s four Kathleens
Frances Milner was in touch to identify those in last week’s photo of a sponsored walk to Rathbarry back in 1972. From left: Anne Hayes Galvin, Kathleen Sullivan, Kathleen O’Donovan, Kathleen Ryan Galvin, Kathleen Hayes. Anne Hayes and Kathleen Ryan are her sisters. Four Kathleens, four friends, and all from Rathbarry!
READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]