BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

July 4th, 2021 7:10 AM

Combined Bandon church choir and Glaslinn Choir in the early 1970s. Conducted by Brendan Power.

Rathbarry’s four Kathleens
Frances Milner was in touch to identify those in last week’s photo of a sponsored walk to Rathbarry back in 1972. From left: Anne Hayes Galvin, Kathleen Sullivan, Kathleen O’Donovan, Kathleen Ryan Galvin, Kathleen Hayes. Anne Hayes and Kathleen Ryan are her sisters. Four Kathleens, four friends, and all from Rathbarry!

 

