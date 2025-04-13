Southern Star Ltd. logo
BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

April 13th, 2025 1:00 PM

The Ballinasacarthy junior football team of 1961 . Back: Ned Nyhan, Sam Kingston, Michael Murphy, Derry Hegarty, Dan Murphy, Tim Crowley, Mick Fehily, Leo Meade and Paddy O’Flynn. Front: Donie Sexton, Brendan Sexton, Gerald Nyhan, James Harrington, Dinny Slyne, Richard Harte, Ted O’Brien, Patrick Hennessy and Jerry Calnan.

