BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

Children from Sleaveen Montessori School, Macroom, pictured with Gregory Hadden, Tom Loomis Jnr. and Augie Roberts of the Woodland String Band, Philadelphia, on the occasion of the band’s recital for schools in the Briery Gap, Macroom, coinciding with their visit to the town for the St Patrick’s Day parade. Do you know any of the children? Contact [email protected].

