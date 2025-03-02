BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

This week’s photo comes from the Tony Bluett collection, and is of a prizegiving in a baby show organised as part of the Festival of West Cork, Clonakilty, held in the parish hall on July 22nd 1964. Do you know anyone who took part? We would love to speak to anyone involved - email

[email protected]

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to www.irishnewsarchive.com