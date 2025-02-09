BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

This week’s photo comes from WWII, when an American plane crash-landed in Clonakilty. The story of the crew, and their monkey mascot named Tojo, is infamous in these parts. The crew as photographed in Clonakilty were, back row, left to right: JB Stapleton, W Prochaska, WK Thomas, SB Haynes and Lt TW Glavin of the Irish Army. Middle row: GL Tice, WA Whitcombe, CH Cameron, RJ Neely. Front row: AG Arneson, FL Thompson, MJ St Louis.

