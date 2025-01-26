BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

1952: Lisavaird Co-Op is celebrating its centernary in 2025, and this week’s picture dates back 73 years to a Lisavaird community outing. In the picture are (sitting) Jimmyy O’Dea, Jerome O’Brien, Michael O’Brien, Peter O’Donovan, James O’Driscoll, John O’Nell. Standing: John O’Donovan, behind Patrick Paty Santry is Michael Harte, John Wilson, John Santry, Jeremiah O’Donovan, Matthew Harte, John Crowley, John E Barry, Jeremiah Collins, president of Clonakilty Show Tim Joe O’Donovan, Munster & Leinster Bank manager Daniel Mulcahy, Joh L O’Sullivan, TD. Back Row Michael J Cooke, John Kingston, Lisavaird manager Maurice Curtin, James O’Mahony.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to www.irishnewsarchive.com