1960s: This week’s photograph was taken at the Eldon Hotel, and shows guests at a function organised by Skibbereen Rugby Club. Do you recall this event?

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to:

backintheday@southernstar.ie

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to irishnewsarchive.com