BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

The annual dress dance of Clonakilty Convent of Mercy Past Pupils Union, held in the Owenahincha Hotel on St. Stephen’s night, 1972. Those pictured include Noreen Minihan and Pat Canniffe. If you can identify any of the missing names, email [email protected] (Photo: courtesy of the Bluett photo archive. See clonakilty1960sphotoarchive.com)

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]