BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

June 19th, 2024 9:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

This week's picture dates back to the mid-1990s and a sponsorship of jerseys by Darren O'Dwyer and Donie McCarthy who were running Sean Ogs pub on Market Street at the time. Back, from left, Mickey Joe Collins, coach; Donie O'Donoghue, Lee Myles, Gavin O'Donovan, Donie McCarthy, sponsor; Darren O'Dwyer, sponsor; Cathal Minihane, Ciaran Courtney, Liam O'Donovan, Michael Hodnett, coach; Brian and Libby Hennessy. Front, from left, Aaron Fahy, Padraig Courtney, Eoghan Daly, Sean Tobin, Neil O'Mahony, Gavin Kiely, Chris O'Brien. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to www.irishnewsarchive.com

Check out last week's Back in the Day photo here.

