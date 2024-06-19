BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

This week's picture dates back to the mid-1990s and a sponsorship of jerseys by Darren O'Dwyer and Donie McCarthy who were running Sean Ogs pub on Market Street at the time. Back, from left, Mickey Joe Collins, coach; Donie O'Donoghue, Lee Myles, Gavin O'Donovan, Donie McCarthy, sponsor; Darren O'Dwyer, sponsor; Cathal Minihane, Ciaran Courtney, Liam O'Donovan, Michael Hodnett, coach; Brian and Libby Hennessy. Front, from left, Aaron Fahy, Padraig Courtney, Eoghan Daly, Sean Tobin, Neil O'Mahony, Gavin Kiely, Chris O'Brien. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

