BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

The late Tony O’Reilly was a well-known visitor to West Cork, and this week’s photograph shows him enjoying a rugby match at Skibbereen Showgrounds in the company of some well known faces from the area. From left: Mrs Sufflund (Schull) ; Liam O’ Regan (The Southern Star), Frank Galvin (Skibbereen); John Vincent (Killarney), Tony O’ Reilly; Chryss Goulandris (Mr O’Reilly’s wife); John Field; Pierce Hickey; Dr Jim McKenna (Cork); and (rear) Tom O’ Neill (Skibbereen). The photograph was sent in by Michael O’ Sullivan of Riverdale, Skibbereen.

