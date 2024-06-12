Southern Star Ltd. logo
BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

June 12th, 2024 9:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia Image

The late Tony O’Reilly was a well-known visitor to West Cork, and this week’s photograph shows him enjoying a rugby match at Skibbereen Showgrounds in the company of some well known faces from the area. From left:  Mrs Sufflund (Schull) ; Liam O’ Regan (The Southern Star),  Frank Galvin (Skibbereen); John Vincent (Killarney), Tony O’ Reilly; Chryss Goulandris (Mr O’Reilly’s wife); John Field; Pierce Hickey; Dr Jim McKenna (Cork); and (rear) Tom O’ Neill (Skibbereen). The photograph was sent in by Michael O’ Sullivan of Riverdale, Skibbereen.

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to www.irishnewsarchive.com

*****

