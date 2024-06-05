Southern Star Ltd. logo
BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

June 5th, 2024 9:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Veterans of the War of Independence pictured in 1966 with an unexploded mine. The person on the left of the photograph is not identified. Beside him are Jimmy Crowley, Flor Begley, Nelius Connolly, Liam Deasy, Denis Lordan; the next two men are not identified next is Sean O'Driscoll, and Eugene Callanan.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to www.irishnewsarchive.com

*****

