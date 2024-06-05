BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

Veterans of the War of Independence pictured in 1966 with an unexploded mine. The person on the left of the photograph is not identified. Beside him are Jimmy Crowley, Flor Begley, Nelius Connolly, Liam Deasy, Denis Lordan; the next two men are not identified next is Sean O'Driscoll, and Eugene Callanan.

