BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

Last week’s picture dated back 61 years, and shows John Walsh (right), Clogagh, Timoleague, publican, winner of the Pike bowling tournament, 1963, which, left, Micky Walsh, publican and undertaker, Bandon, and John's wife Phil. The names of the two gentlemen in the background are unknown.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to www.irishnewsarchive.com