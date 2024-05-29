Southern Star Ltd. logo
BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

May 29th, 2024 9:00 AM

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia Image

Last week’s picture dated back 61 years, and shows John Walsh (right), Clogagh, Timoleague, publican, winner of the Pike bowling tournament, 1963, which, left, Micky Walsh, publican and undertaker, Bandon, and John's wife Phil. The names of the two gentlemen in the background are unknown.

*****

