Back in the Day

Skibbereen’s first rowers! A plane landed in The Marsh, Skibbereen circa 1944 and an auxiliary fuel tank fell off it and was used to make the vessel in the photo. From left: Frankie Fahy, Tom Cottom and Christy Thornhill.

