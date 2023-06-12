Life

June 12th, 2023 7:10 AM

By Southern Star Team

Flax Pulling at Hourihan’s Kilcolman, Enniskeane  c1945.  Picture captured by Madge Coffey with a camera bought with van Houten’s cocoa coupons. 1. Dan Manning,  2. Paddy Coffey,  3. Margaret (Madge) Coffey, 4. Jimmy O’Regan, 5. Denis Coffey, 6. Jim Coffey, 7. Julia Hurley (Murragh), 8. Maggie Lordan, 9. Molly Coffey, 10. Pat Walsh, Desert, 11. Sarah Coffey, 12. Denny Coffey, 13. Michael Moloney, 14. Peggy Manning, 15. Jackie Shorten, 16. Leslie Jagoe, 17. Padjoe O’Brien, 18, Jerry Fehily,19. Mrs Coughlan (nee Crowley), 20. Timmy Carthy (Tullymurrihy), 21. Johnny O’Driscoll, 22. Pete Regan, 23. Ger Lordan (Desert & Newcestown), 24. Eugene O’Keefe (Breaghna), 25. Timmy Hourihane, 26. Jim Coffey, 27. Dog, 28. Frankie Lyons (Desert), 29. Dan Coffey, 30. Sonny Lordan, 31. Neil Manning, 32. Tommy Crowley, 33. Jack Coffey, 34. Edward Slyne (not 100% sure as face partly covered), 35. Seán Lordan.  

Liam Deasy, Ballinascarthy was in touch after a recent Back in the Day photo of a dance in Ballinascarthy in 1969. He recognised the following: Mary O’Mahony (nee Desmond), May O’Donovan, her sister Ann O’Donovan, Mrs Paddy O’Donovan, Mrs Hayes, Mary Jane Nyhan, Susan Deasy, Annie Calnan, Nora Barrett (nee Deasy), Breda Sexton, Den Madden, Ina Condon, possibly Ted Holland, Bill Hayes and Nelly Meade. (Photo: Bluett Photography Archive)

 

