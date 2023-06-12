BACK IN THE DAY

The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

Flax Pulling at Hourihan’s Kilcolman, Enniskeane c1945. Picture captured by Madge Coffey with a camera bought with van Houten’s cocoa coupons. 1. Dan Manning, 2. Paddy Coffey, 3. Margaret (Madge) Coffey, 4. Jimmy O’Regan, 5. Denis Coffey, 6. Jim Coffey, 7. Julia Hurley (Murragh), 8. Maggie Lordan, 9. Molly Coffey, 10. Pat Walsh, Desert, 11. Sarah Coffey, 12. Denny Coffey, 13. Michael Moloney, 14. Peggy Manning, 15. Jackie Shorten, 16. Leslie Jagoe, 17. Padjoe O’Brien, 18, Jerry Fehily,19. Mrs Coughlan (nee Crowley), 20. Timmy Carthy (Tullymurrihy), 21. Johnny O’Driscoll, 22. Pete Regan, 23. Ger Lordan (Desert & Newcestown), 24. Eugene O’Keefe (Breaghna), 25. Timmy Hourihane, 26. Jim Coffey, 27. Dog, 28. Frankie Lyons (Desert), 29. Dan Coffey, 30. Sonny Lordan, 31. Neil Manning, 32. Tommy Crowley, 33. Jack Coffey, 34. Edward Slyne (not 100% sure as face partly covered), 35. Seán Lordan.

