Award-winning West Cork choir seeking more males

AN award-winning West Cork mixed acapella choir is looking to recruit more male members to add to their vocal mix.

Munster Mix, who rehearse regularly at Bandon Grammar School, have had some great successes in recent years since being formed in 2018 by Graham Sutton and his wife, Cherry Hartsthorn.

Two years ago, the choir won gold at the Irish Association of Barbershop Singers (IABS) National Finals in Killarney and they have also performed abroad at festivals to much acclaim.

They are travelling to Spain in April after receiving an invite to perform there too.

However, they are now in need of some more male voices for their acapella choir.

‘The choir continues to grow but we would love to get some more male singers to join us,’ Graham told The Southern Star.

‘We are looking for male singers with medium to high voices, typically tenor or baritone and especially if they have sung before.’

Any man interested in joining Munster Mix is being asked to visit one of their rehearsals in Bandon and find out what the singing is all about.

‘It’s a great hobby and you get to make new friends along the way while getting to perform and sing some wonderful songs,’ said Graham.

The choir held a joint charity concert with the Glaslinn Choir last Christmas raising €3,800 for St Vincent de Paul and the Bandon Hyperbaric Oxygen Centre.

Representatives recently presented a cheque for €1,915.70 to members of Bandon Hyperbaric Oxygen Centre.

If you are a male singer and interested in joining Munster Mix email [email protected].