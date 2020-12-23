Ava’s 10k walk for charity

A SELFLESS Drimoleague girl is taking to the road this Christmas Eve on a 10km charity walk around the village and she will even be accompanied by nan and grandad during some of it.
A 3rd class pupil of Drimoleague National School, Ava Laide (9) had wanted to do something for people at Christmas. Following a brainstorming session with her parents, Cillian and Sinead and their neighbour Aidan Shannon they decided she could do the walk for the children’s charity Make-A-Wish Ireland.
Speaking to The Southern Star, Aidan said that Ava – who has two brothers Conor (7) and Oisín (5) – will walk alone but she can be joined by two people at different periods while practising social distancing and being Covid-compliant.
‘She is out training already in the rain,’ said Aidan, and she has already raised over €1,200. There will be four collection buckets in the village and sponsorship cards. It will start at Collins’ Centra store at 12pm.
