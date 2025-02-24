Author Louise is now ‘unstuck’ – thanks to dad Haulie

CLONAKILTY writer Louise O’Neill credits her GAA stalwart dad with helping her become ‘unstuck’, finding herself again and landing a six-figure book deal.

Louise announced this week that her memoir A Bigger Life, which was part of a five-way auction, will hit shelves in September 2026.

‘This book is about what happens when you stop waiting and start living – boldly, unapologetically, and on your own terms,’ Louise told The Southern Star.

‘It’s a love letter to every woman who had ever wondered: is this all there is? And my answer is no. We all deserve big lives, ones full of joy and adventure, but it’s up to us to claim it for ourselves,’ added Louise, who is currently editing her seventh novel.

It’s described as a ‘bold, witty and deeply moving exploration of reinvention and self-discovery’ by publisher HQ, an imprint of publishing giant Harper Collins.

Louise says that after a year of research in Paris, New York and London, she has ‘never felt more alive’ and she hopes the memoir will help other women feel the same way.

The memoir follows Louise’s journey after the unexpected collapse of her long-term relationship.

‘She embarks on an audacious dating experiment across cities ... blending humour, heartache and sexual liberation,’ said the publisher.

But Louise says that it couldn’t have happened without her dad, butcher Michael, better known as Haulie.

‘At the start of last year I saw down with my dad and I told him the truth – I felt stuck,’ she wrote on Instagram.

‘My life at 38 looked nothing like the one I had envisioned for myself. I felt like I had failed in every possible way and I had no idea how to fix it. He listened to me and then he said, “Louise. If you want a bigger life, you’re going to have to take bigger risks.”

‘And that’s what 2024 was for me. A year of big swings, of taking risks, of refusing to settle or make myself smaller. A year of prioritising fun and pleasure and adventure and most importantly finding myself again.’

Louise, who has spoken honestly about her eating disorder and recovery, said that at nearly 40 she has ‘never felt more confident or comfortable in my own skin. At a time when society tells us we become less viable, less visible, I have never felt more alive.’

‘I want every woman I know to experience this kind of freedom and I hope the memoir will help in some small way. And my god, the stories I have for you after the last 12 months ... let’s just say the research for this one was a lot of fun.’

HQ said that Louise ‘challenges the societal expectations surrounding love, marriage and happiness, inviting readers to question what a good life truly means.’

It described the book as a ‘rallying cry for anyone – particularly women over 35 – who has felt constrained by traditional life markers.

Louise said it was a ‘celebration of joy, freedom and the transformative power of reclaiming your life on your own terms.’