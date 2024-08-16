Southern Star Ltd. logo
Life

Art and crafts exhibition features local artists at Union Hall debut

August 16th, 2024 10:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Art and crafts exhibition features local artists at Union Hall debut Image
At the exhibition opening were, from left: Etain Hickey, Alison Ospina, Flor MacCarthy, Patricia Bevan and Michael Duerden.

Share this article

The fourteenth annual West Cork Creates exhibition, Making Connections, made its Union Hall debut recently.

Curated by Alison Ospina, the collection showcases 46 participants, selected from a wide range of media including, metalwork, sculpture, ceramics, fine art, wood, glass, textiles, furniture, photography and silver/goldsmithing.

Combining art and craft has been a founding principle of the West Cork Creates exhibition, featuring new artists as well as new works from established favourites.

The WCC committee, chaired by craftsperson Alison Ospina, is made up of artists, craftspeople and local people with a long history of involvement in the arts.

Making Connections will run until Sunday August 18th, from 11am to 5pm every day at Cnoc Buí in Union Hall.

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended