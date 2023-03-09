All to play for at Rossmore’s West Cork drama festival

THE 60th West Cork Drama Festival opens in the theatre in Rossmore on Friday March 10th and runs until Saturday March 18th.

On its diamond anniversary, there are plenty of theatrical jewels to be enjoyed in the programme.

The festival opens on Friday with Holycross Ballycahill Drama Group from Tipperary presenting ‘A Skull in Connemara’. This stunning black comedy was written by the current Oscar nominee Martin McDonagh who also directed and wrote ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’.

On Saturday the 11th, Harvest Moon Theatre Group from Claremorris take to the stage with Yasmina Reza’s ‘God of Carnage’. This satire about two families will no doubt have the theatregoers rollicking in laughter.

Following this on Sunday, Ballyduff Drama Group from West Waterford present ‘The Welkin’ by Lucy Kirkwood. This pacey courtroom drama will have the audience engrossed and surprised by the dramatic reversals that arise.

On Monday 13th, Brideview Drama from Tallow stage ‘The Father’ by Florian Zeller. An intriguing and compelling black comedy which won the 2014 French theatrical Moliere Award for Best Play. The recent film adaption starred Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Coleman.

The local Kilmeen Drama Group present the renowned Noël Coward comedy ‘Blithe Spirit’ on Tuesday 14th. A witty, sparkling satire about a cantankerous novelist haunted by his late first wife. A delightful night’s entertainment is promised. They are showing this production again on the Wednesday night.

On Thursday 16th the local Gaggin drama group (non-competitive) present the hilarious comedy ‘Nobody’s Talking to Me’ by Tommy Marren, who also wrote the hit comedy ‘The Real McCoy’. This is a fast-paced comedy about a couple not speaking to each other which with a wake, and a case of mistaken identity in the mixture makes for a wonderful night’s entertainment.

On St Patrick’s night (Friday) Wayside Players from Blackwater, Wexford stage John B Keane’s classic ‘The Field.’

For the final night, Saturday March 18th, Clontarf Players from Dublin will close with their production of Oscar Wilde’s comedy ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’.

This year’s adjudicator is Brendan Murray. Tickets cost €15. Online booking is available at rossmoretheatre.com, 086-4481086/023-8838526 (12-7pm). Doors open at 7pm and all plays start at 8pm.