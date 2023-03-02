A wedding venue that’s timeless

Steeped in rich history, timeless romance and framed by the beautiful Bantry Bay, Eccles Hotel & Spa is an elegant venue that will ensure that your wedding is an occasion to remember.

Eccles Hotel is now offering an exciting Winter Wedding Package which includes a 25% discount* on all new weddings booked for Nov & Dec 2023 and Jan, Feb & March 2024.

From small and intimate to a banquet for 250 guests, Eccles can make your wedding exactly the way you want it. At Eccles, everyone is dedicated to creating the perfect day for you.

Look forward to a red carpet welcome and a sparkling toast for the happy couple. Your wedding dinner and drinks receptions will be carefully prepared by award winning head chef Eddie Attwell with the best of West Cork local and seasonal produce.

With 59 rooms and suites, you can book out the whole hotel and party the night away. And for the happy couple, there’s the newly refurbished Yeats’ Suite with its own balcony overlooking Bantry Bay, a spacious living area and a generous bathroom that features a copper clad free standing bath.

From your first enquiry to when the final guest departs and everything in between, wedding coordinator Marie Dooley, is there to ensure that your special day runs smoothly.

Glengarriff and the Ring of Beara is a place of total serenity, which means all the more time and space for you. With plenty of picturesque photo opportunities, you can capture stunning photos to treasure for years to come.

To arrange a showaround or chat about your individual wedding needs, contact Marie and the Weddings Team by email on [email protected] or call 027 63003.