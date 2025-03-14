Southern Star Ltd. logo
Life

Bantry St Patrick's Day parade to be grand marshalled by Jennifer Evans

March 14th, 2025 8:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

Bantry St Patrick's Day parade to be grand marshalled by Jennifer Evans Image
A portrait of Jennifer Evans reading The Southern Star in her iconic sweet shop in Bantry earlier this year has been shortlisted for the AIB Portrait Prize of the Year. The image, by Cork-based photographer David Creedon, is now on display at the National Gallery of Ireland in an exhibition that runs until March 9th.

Share this article

BANTRY sweet shop owner Jennifer Evans  will be the guest of honour at this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in the town.

The well-known owner of the iconic traditional sweet shop in the Square was named 2025’s parade grand marshal by the organising committee of the Bantry Goes Green Festival.

This year’s parade begins at 12.45pm on St Patrick’s Day, and will be led by the Ballingeary Pipe Band, with street performers, flame-throwers, and Irish dancers from the Scoil Rince Carney in Wolfe Tone Square.

The festival kicks off on Thursday 13th with a pub quiz in the Quays Bar.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended