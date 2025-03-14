Bantry St Patrick's Day parade to be grand marshalled by Jennifer Evans

BANTRY sweet shop owner Jennifer Evans will be the guest of honour at this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in the town.

The well-known owner of the iconic traditional sweet shop in the Square was named 2025’s parade grand marshal by the organising committee of the Bantry Goes Green Festival.

This year’s parade begins at 12.45pm on St Patrick’s Day, and will be led by the Ballingeary Pipe Band, with street performers, flame-throwers, and Irish dancers from the Scoil Rince Carney in Wolfe Tone Square.

The festival kicks off on Thursday 13th with a pub quiz in the Quays Bar.