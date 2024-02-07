A French video on Clonakilty from five TY students – c’est magnifque!

FIVE transition year students at Clonakilty Community College are certainly not kicking to touch when it comes to improving their command of the French language.

Out and about town over the last few Fridays, they have been receiving the curiosity of locals, standing in front a camera and speaking in French – albeit with West Cork accents.

There may yet be a Cillian Murphy within the group, but it was another Cork idol who gave them the inspiration for their promotional video of Clonakilty. Rugby star Ronan O’Gara’s promotional video on Cork prompted the similar promotion of Clonakilty.

Students Olan Murphy, Michael O’Donovan, Jason Murray, Lorcan McCarthy- Shields and Fergus Murphy identified their favourite tourist hotspots and things to do within the award-winning town.

Indeed, they were spoilt for choice.

Their final list included the Model Railway Village, the Michael Collins statue, Michael Collins House, Clonakilty Blackpudding visitor centre, Inchydoney Beach, Ahamilla GAA complex, De Barra’s Folk Club; Scannells Bar and the Friday market at Kennedy Park.

With the combined and creative assistance of their French teacher Fidelma Hallahan and French language assistant Garance Berenger, they created the script while another teacher – Kevin O’Connor – proved a capable videographer.

‘It’s an ideal opportunity for the students to improve their pronunciation of the French language,’ said Ms Hallahan. She added that it also gives them an air of confidence when they are speaking it with others, especially while they are holidaying in France.

‘It’s also of benefit to our French language assistant Garance who is with us for the year,’ she explained.

The promotional video will air shortly on the college’s website and Instagram account. With each of the five students promoting different areas, Clonakilty is really tres chic!