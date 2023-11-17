A feast of entertainment at One Act Drama Festival

THERE’S a weekend of fantastic entertainment in store at the West Cork One Act Drama Festival, which takes place at the theatre in Rossmore from Friday November 17th to Sunday November 19th.

The nature of the festival guarantees a fix mix of drama and comedy.

The festival opens on November 17th with Blue Hat Productions from Whitechurch presenting the JM Synge classic Riders to the Sea. The local Gaggin Drama Group stage the McKevitt and Sheerin dark comedy I’m not ADHD I’m Bold and Carraig na bhFear Dramatic Society close the night with Michael Manley’s play In the Blink of an Eye.

On Saturday November 18th, Glenamaddy Players from Galway take to the stage with Tara Maria Lovett’s lively play The Hen House. Kilmeen Drama Group then present Cork playwright Brendan Griffin’s Home Talk from Abroad. This is followed by Coachford Drama Group’s staging of Les Clarke’s tender drama Watching the Magpies.

On Sunday, November 19th, Prosperous Drama Group open the night with Enda Walsh’s psychological drama The Same, Ballincollig’s Gunpowder Productions stage Irish journalist/playwright Fiona Looney’s Bombshell’and Oakhill Players from west Clare close the festival with the comedy The Chip Van Plays Dixie by Robert Iles.

The festival adjudicator is Paul Brennan, a professional actor and director making a welcome return to Rossmore.

The plays take to the Rossmore stage at 8pm each night and tickets (€15) are available at the door or online from www.rossmoretheatre.com.

You can get a special festival ticket at the bargain price of €40 (automatically discounted when a ticket is purchased across the three nights) which can be used to see all nine plays over the weekend.