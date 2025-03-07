A crafty idea is helping Beara women connect

A NEW women’s group in Castletownbere is providing a valuable outlet for females living in one of Ireland’s most remote peninsulas.

The group is facilitated by the Beara Family Resource Centre at their premises on Main Street, and it started late last year, following suggestions from women in the area.

The centre, which is funded by Tusla, covers the western end of the peninsula, including Castletownbere, Rossmackowen, Eyeries, Urhan, Bere Island, Allihies, Garnish and Cahermore, and works towards promoting well-being within the community of Beara west.

Trudy McQuaid, a project co-ordinator at the resource centre, said that, historically, the Irish Country Women’s Association (ICA) had a number of guilds throughout Beara, but it was felt that currently there was no outlet for women to come together.

‘The women’s group came about from feedback from people in the community who were saying that they would like to see a women’s group running in Castletownbere again, and a number of our members would have come from the old ICA groups. People felt it would be good to have a space to connect with other women in Beara,’ she said.

As a result of this, Trudy said, an informal chat was held at the centre late last year to see what format the group would take.

The monthly meet-ups include a talk by a variety of speakers which to date have included sessions on nutrition and the menopause. The group also expressed an interest in learning crafts, which so far have included painting Christmas tea light holders and learning macramé, but Trudy is keen to stress, that there’s still plenty of time to simply chat.

Carmel Crowley, who is originally from Castletownbere but now living in Ardgroom, had previously been a member of the ICA in Beara, and heard about the new women’s group and was delighted to join in.

‘We live in such a rural area here. In the summer you might go for a walk of an evening and have the chat with someone you meet along the road, but in the dark evenings, it’s different. Plus, the pace of life has changed. When we meet people on the street, we’re all rushing, and don’t have time for a proper chat. With the women’s group, we’re all chatting away as we’re working on our craft projects,’ she said. The group is open to all women over the age of 18, and Carmel feels it’s also a way for anyone new to the area to meet people.

‘It’s a very friendly group and it’s a great way to make new friends,’ she said.

She also feels the craft making aspect of the group is a way for members to pass on skills.

‘Long ago, in my grandmother’s time, they had nothing, but in some ways they had everything. They were always visiting each other, one night they all worked together on a quilt, then there would be a night of set dancing or a night of cards, everyone knew their neighbours. This group is a great way for us all to connect with each other.’

Joanne Kelly, a support development worker with the family resource centre, believes the varied nature of the group and its members is contributing to its success.

‘Everyone is supportive and we all help each other. At the recent macramé class, some of the older ladies who are skilled in crochet and knitting were helping the younger members with tying knots,’ she said.

The group currently has 20 members, and meets on a monthly basis, but this, Trudy says, is very much led by its members.

‘Whilst the family resource centre is facilitating the space for women to meet, all decisions are made by the group on what talks or activities they’d like to participate in,’ she said.

Carmel added that the group is a welcome addition to life on the peninsula. ‘We’ve lost the run of ourselves a bit between phones, tablets and television. It’s still so important to get out there and meet up in person.’

Anyone who would like to join the women’s group can call 027 70998 or email [email protected]