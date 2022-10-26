6 ways to get in the mood for Hallowe'en

Spooky season is upon us in West Cork, with darker nights and autumn leaves setting the tone for this weekend's Hallowe'en celebrations.

If the slow approach of Oíche Shamnha isn't quite enough by itself to get you in the mood, we have some suggestions which should help spice up your week.

Leap Scarecrow festival

The annual Leap Scarecrow Festival is back with a series of events.

Now in its seventh year the festival, the festival has grown and attracts visitors from across Cork and beyond.

Scarecrows are entered in the competition every year by schools, businesses and individuals in the area and this year a scarecrow is even coming from Cape Clear to compete for the top prize of €200.

Events will take place for children such as puppet shows, kids discos and treasure hunts.

Magic lecture in Clon

'Magic, The Other World and The Festival of Samhain' is the timely title of the Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage lecture (on zoom only) at 8pm on this Thursday, 27th October.

Guest speaker, Dr Jenny Butler, Lecturer in the Study of Religions Department at University College Cork, will give an overview of the traditional celebration of Halloween and its connections to the ancient pagan festival of Samhain, focusing on the symbolic significance of this time of year and customs associated with magic, spirits, and 'The Other World'.

Non-members are welcome. See the Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage Facebook page for further information.

See a scary film

Hallowe'en and the cinema go hand-in-hand, and this week sees the return of the popular Halloween franchise to West Cork cinemas.

Both Clonakilty Park Cinema and Bantry Cinemax are showing Halloween Ends, the latest offering.

If you can't make it to the cinema, there are plenty of scary films and series to watch on the various streaming services available.

Read this week's Southern Star

Ever wondered what West Cork has to do with Hallowe'en? We reveal all in this week's Southern Star with two articles focusing on the deadly holiday.

Robert Hume trawls through the past to uncover frightening festivities from times gone by and in doing so uncovers some comparisons with how we celebrate the eerie event today.

Beara has long been associated with creepy goings-on, and columnist Maria C Henry recalls her childhood on the island in the 70's and 80's - recounting spooky tales and hilarious pranks.

Pick up a copy of this week's Southern Star on Thursday, 27th October.

Visit a chilling cemetery

There's one thing guaranteed to give you a chill, and that's a cemetery by night.

West Cork has lots of old graveyards, such as the one at Aughadown, which contains burials from as early as the beginning of the 1700s, and also features a number of crypts which host the remains of some of the more prominent families from the area.

There are many historic graves to choose from, and as it gets dark so early you luckily don't have to wait till midnight to visit under the cover of darkness.

Leave a trinket for the Hag of Beara

If a cemetery doesn't do it for you, then a trip visit the Hag of Beara should do the trick.

As the legend goes, An Cailleach Béara is one of the oldest and most powerful of mythical beings associated with Ireland.

It's said that she appears as an old crone who brings winter with her and who wields incredible power over life and death.

A large rock situated at Coulagh Bay, close to Eyeries in County Cork, is believed to represent the Cailleach’s face.

People visiting the site often leave coins, trinkets and other offerings to appease her.