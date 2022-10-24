Leap into Hallowe’en with Scarecrow festival

THE annual Leap Scarecrow Festival is about to kick off in Leap with a ghoulish programme of events.

Now in its seventh year the festival was started by Rita Ryan in 2015 who wanted some ‘craic agus ceol’ in the village for local people. From its small beginnings the festival has grown and now it attracts thousands of visitors from all over Cork, and beyond.

Scarecrows are entered in the competition every year by schools, businesses and individuals in the area and this year a scarecrow is even coming from Cape Clear to compete for the top prize of €200.

All are welcome to enter a scarecrow into the competition, registration is free and open until October 28th, with the prizegiving taking place on the 29th.

Day time events for children include a puppet show, kids disco and a treasure hunt.

A festival highlight on both Sunday evenings of the festival is the witches’ dance, a spectacle not to be missed.

The Leap ‘coven’ has been busy rehearsing at Drombeg Stone Circle, with an enjoyable video posted on YouTube.

Adults can enjoy night-time entertainment in local establishments with live music, fancy dress parties and a show from magician and mind reader Liam Sheehan.

The festival continues until November 6th. See Leap Scarecrow Festival on Facebook and YouTube for more.